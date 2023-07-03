The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that HUDA City Centre metro station which lies on the Yellow Line will be renamed as Gurugram City Centre. Earlier today, the DMRC tweeted that the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements has commenced and all of these things should be changed gradually.

As per sources, the request to change the name of the HUDA City Centre metro station came from both the Central government and the Haryana government, PTI reported.

Extension of metro network

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved the extension of the metro network from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram. With 27 stations, the route will stretch over 28.5 kilometres. The stretch will be built over the next four years at an estimated cost of Rs 5,452.7 crore.

The 26.65-kilometre-long main corridor will run from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City and will have 26 stations, while the extension would be from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway. This stretch will be 1.85 kilometres in length, the government had said.

The corridor will be connected to the depot and is planned to be completely elevated. The metro line aims to connect Old Gurugram with New Gurugram, with a link to the Indian railways.

The next phase will be connecting the network with the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

List of 27 stations en route

Here is a list of the 27 stations of the network.

HUDA City Centre (Gurugram City Centre)

Sector 45

Cyber Park

Sector 47

Subhash Chowk

Sector 48

Sector 72A

Hero Honda Chowk

Udyog Vihar Phase 6

Sector 10

Sector 37

Basai Village

Sector 9

Sector 7

Sector 4

Sector 5

Ashok Vihar

Sector 3

Bajghera Road

Palam Vihar Extension

Palam Vihar

Sector 23A

Sector 22

Udyog Vihar Phase 4

Udyog Vihar Phase 5

Cyber City. Spur to Dwarka Expressway

DMRC app launch

The DMRC earlier launched a mobile app named ‘DMRC Travel’ for providing passengers hassle-free QR tickets for travelling within the metro network. The app was launched on June 30. Users will be able to purchase their metro tickets from their smartphones. The app will support a variety of payment methods, including UPI, Credit/Debit cards and Wallets, among others.