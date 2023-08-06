Attention Chennai Metro commuters! Time to skip long queues with QR-code tickets – All details here

Chennai Metro passengers can now enjoy a hassle-free experience, skipping long queues at stations and ticket counters, thanks to the newly launched digital QR-based tickets.

In partnership with One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the company that owns Paytm, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced QR code-based ticketing as an alternative to traditional tokens and smart cards. Commuters can avail the existing 20% discount with this service.

Thiru. M.A. Siddique, I.A.S., the Managing Director of CMRL, inaugurated the QR code-based ticketing system via the Paytm app at MetroS, Nandanam, Anna Salai, on August 4, 2023.

How to access mobile QR ticket?



To access the mobile QR ticket, passengers need to specify their entry and destination stations on the day of travel. Simply holding their smartphones in front of the QR code scanner at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates during both entry and exit will enable them to have a seamless journey.

The introduction of QR-based ticketing at Chennai Metro stations aims to enhance efficiency and convenience for passengers.

It offers commuters the flexibility to purchase QR tickets within the Metro Section of the Paytm app, with multiple payment options such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm UPI Lite, Paytm Postpaid, net-banking, or cards. This new system promises a smoother and more comfortable travel experience for metro commuters in Chennai.