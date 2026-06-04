Reliance Industries dividend: Shares of Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Industries are in focus. The company has fixed the record date for its final dividend payout of Rs 6 per share for FY26 on Friday, June 5.

Reliance Industries: Dividend Payout date

In April along with its quarterly and full-year results, RIL had declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share, with face value of Rs 10 apiece, subject to shareholder approval. The cut-off date for the same has been set for Friday, June 12, and if approved at its annual general meeting, it will be paid within seven days from the date of AGM.

RIL’s AGM is scheduled for Friday, June 19, which means, if approved, the dividend will likely be credited to the demat account of eligible shareholders by Friday, June 26.

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Reliance Industries: Stock near 52-week low

The company’s stock is currently trading near its 52-week low mark on the circuit trading near the Rs 1,300 levels. Over the past one week RIL’s share price has fallen by more than 4%.

Reliance Industries stock will turn ex-date today, i.e. on Thursday, June 4, so in case you want to receive its dividend payout you need to purchase the company’s stock today.

Under the T+1 settlement cycle an investor must hold the company’s shares one trading day before the record date to ensure the timely delivery of stock in their demat accounts.

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Reliance Industries: Q4 Financial Performance

For Q4FYE6, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,971 crore, down 12.5% YoY against Rs 19,407 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its bottomline declined by nearly 9% from the preceding quarter.

Reliance Industries’ revenue from operations increased by 12.8% on a yearly basis during the quarter. The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,98,621 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 2,64,573 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Reliance Industries: Share Price

The company’s stock fell over 1% in Thursday’s intraday session. Over the past one month its share price has declined by over 11%, while over the past six months it has decreased by more than 15%.

So far this year, RIL’s stock has tumbled by nearly 18%.