Share price of FMCG major Nestle India surged by more than 8% in the closing session surging to nearly 1-month highs as the company posted robust financial results and also recommended a final dividend for FY26. The company delivered double-digit growth driven by healthy volume growth and rise in advertising expenditure.

Nestle India: Final dividend Rs 5 per share

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share on equity shares of face value Re 1 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for July 10, meaning if an investor does not appear in the company’s record books before the aforementioned date, they won’t be eligible for the payout.

In January, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Nestle India: Q4 profit rises 27% YoY

The FMCG giant’s consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 was pegged at nearly Rs 1,111 crore, rising 27% YoY against Rs 873 crore posted in Q4FY25. The company’s net revenue from operations rose by 22% on a yearly basis at Rs 6,747 crore.

For Q4FY25 Nestle India’s topline stood at Rs 5,503 crore. The company’s EBITDA rose by a whooping 27% at Rs 1,716 crore against Rs 1,388 crore.

Nestle India’s domestic sales for FY2 rose by more than 14% at Rs 22,118 crore from Rs 19,292 crore, while its export sales climbed 21% at Rs 952 crore from Rs 784 crore.

Nestle India: Management Commentary

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, stated, “ This performance was powered by double-digit volume growth, driven by over 50% increase in advertising spends, whilst delivering a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3%”

He added that total sales and domestic sales for the quarter increased by 23.4% and 23.1%, respectively.

Nestle India: Share Price

The FMCG major’s share price ended Tuesday’s trade at Rs 1,394.9 up 8.43% from its previous close. Over the past five trading days the company’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 13%, while over the past one month it has gone up by more than 19%.

Over the longer time frame, the stock has gone up by more than 8% in the past six months. Over the past one year the stock has jumped by over 16%. So far this year the stock has climbed up by more than 7%.