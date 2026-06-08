The record date for dividend payout of IT major, Infosys is just around the corner. The company will announce the shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout this week, while the beneficiaries will receive the requisite amount later in the month.

So in case you don’t miss out on any important details, here’s all you need to know about Infosys dividend payout:

Infosys dividend: Key dates and amount

Infosys has fixed the record date of Wednesday, June 10 for determining the shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 25 per share. Prior to this the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share in October.

With this addition, the IT firm’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 48 per share. Eligible beneficiaries will receive the said payout in their demat accounts on Thursday, June 25.

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Infosys: Q4 Financial Performance

The IT giant posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore for Jan-Mar quarter, reflecting a YoY jump of nearly 21% against Rs 7,033 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 47,402 crore, rising 13% YoY from Rs 40,925 crore reported in the same quarter last year. For FY27 the IT major announced its revenue guidance in the range of 1.5% to 3.5%

Infosys’ total headcount declined by 2.5% sequentially. The company’s total employee count decreased to 3,28,594 in Q4 FY26, from 3,37,034 in Q3 FY26.

On a yearly basis, the company’s total headcount increased 1.55% as the company employed 3,23,578 people at the end of Q4 FY26.

Infosys: Share Price

Infosys share price was trending flat in the intraday session. Over the past one month the company’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 1%, while over the past six months it has declined by 26%.

So far this year Infosys share price has fallen by around 27%.