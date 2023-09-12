scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Essar Group in pact with Saudi Arabia’s Desert Technologies for green steel solutions

DT is a developer of PV, investor, EPC and O&M contractor. The firm is also a PV solar panel manufacturer and energy storage systems integrator.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
essar, essar group, pv, saudi arabia, industry news
It will also have a 1 million tonne of cold rolling capacity, along with galvanizing and tin plate lines.

Essar Group has entered into an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Desert Technologies (DT), an independent solar PV and smart infrastructure holding company, to develop renewable energy solutions for Essar Group’s Green Steel Arabia (GSA) project.

According to the agreement, DT and Essar will develop solutions for renewable energy generation and storage for Essar’s Flat Steel Complex in Saudi Arabia. The companies will also explore opportunities for other potential projects, Essar Group said in a statement.

Also Read

According to Naushad Ansari, Country Head for Essar Group in KSA: “Essar is currently looking at investing about $4.5 billion in setting up an integrated steel plant in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. This partnership with DT will help us to access green energy and carbon free energy storage solutions”.

Also Read

DT is a developer of PV, investor, EPC and O&M contractor. The firm is also a PV solar panel manufacturer and energy storage systems integrator.

Essar project’s is set to be the region’s first green steel project. It will have a direct reduced iron capacity of 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA), comprising two modules of 2.50 MTPA each and a 4 MTPA hot strip capacity. It will also have a 1 million tonne of cold rolling capacity, along with galvanizing and tin plate lines.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 04:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS