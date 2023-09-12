Essar Group in pact with Saudi Arabia’s Desert Technologies for green steel solutions

Essar Group has entered into an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Desert Technologies (DT), an independent solar PV and smart infrastructure holding company, to develop renewable energy solutions for Essar Group’s Green Steel Arabia (GSA) project.

According to the agreement, DT and Essar will develop solutions for renewable energy generation and storage for Essar’s Flat Steel Complex in Saudi Arabia. The companies will also explore opportunities for other potential projects, Essar Group said in a statement.

According to Naushad Ansari, Country Head for Essar Group in KSA: “Essar is currently looking at investing about $4.5 billion in setting up an integrated steel plant in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. This partnership with DT will help us to access green energy and carbon free energy storage solutions”.

DT is a developer of PV, investor, EPC and O&M contractor. The firm is also a PV solar panel manufacturer and energy storage systems integrator.

Essar project’s is set to be the region’s first green steel project. It will have a direct reduced iron capacity of 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA), comprising two modules of 2.50 MTPA each and a 4 MTPA hot strip capacity. It will also have a 1 million tonne of cold rolling capacity, along with galvanizing and tin plate lines.