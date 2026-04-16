The much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (DDEC) is now officially open as of April 14, 2026.. The six-lane 210 km access-controlled expressway, built at a cost of approximately Rs 12,000 crore, will significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities.

What the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor entails for commuters

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is not just about cutting down travel time but also reducing travel costs for commuters, especially families planning a getaway to the foothills of the Himalayas. As per reports, the corridor will comprise five major toll plazas as a part of its closed tolling system, with different rates for different vehicles.

While the toll collection has not started yet, officials from NHAI shared the potential toll rates for different vehicles with FinancialExpress.com for select segments.

Likely toll rates in key segments of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

Here are the toll prices commuters are likely to pay in case they are travelling through this corridor.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Toll Charges (₹) As per NHAI officials | DDEC = Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Corridor Vehicle Type Phase I

Akshardham–Baghpat EPE Phase II

Baghpat EPE–Latifpur Total

Akshardham–Saharanpur Bypass Car / Jeep / Van / Light Motor Vehicle ₹240 ₹190 ₹430 Light Commercial / Light Goods / Mini Bus ₹385 ₹310 ₹695 Bus or Truck (Two Axles) ₹810 ₹645 ₹1,455 Three Axle Commercial Vehicles ₹880 ₹705 ₹1,585 HCM / EME / Multi Axle Vehicle (4–6 Axles) ₹1,265 ₹1,015 ₹2,280 Oversized Vehicles (7+ Axles) ₹1,545 ₹1,235 ₹2,780 HCM = Heavy Construction Machinery | EME = Earth Moving Equipment | EPE = Eastern Peripheral Expressway Express InfoGenIE

For four-wheelers like cars, jeep vans, the details shared by NHAI indicated that the total fare from Akshardham to Saharanpur Bypass is Rs 430.

This included an amount of Rs 240 at the DDEC Phase-I (Akshardham to Baghpat EPE). This route covers nearly 32 km from Akshardham (Delhi) to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) interchange near Khekra (east of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh).

Then comes the DDEC Phase-II (Baghpat EPE to Latifpur on Saharanpur Bypass), where commuters are likely to pay a toll of Rs 190. The fully greenfield route stretches 119 km.

2. For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and mini buses, the total toll charge is Rs 695.

This comprises payment of Rs 385 at DDEC Phase-I (Akshardham to Baghpat EPE), followed by a toll of Rs 310 at DDEC Phase-II (Baghpat EPE to Latifpur (Saharanpur Bypass)).

For a standard two-axle bus or truck, the total fare would amount to Rs 1,455.

An amount of Rs 810 would be collected at DDEC Phase-I, while the remaining Rs 645 would be collected at the DDEC Phase-II stretch.

4. While for three-axle commercial vehicles, the total fare is Rs 1585, this includes a toll of Rs 880 at Phase I and Rs 705 as toll payment at Phase II.

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5. Meanwhile, heavy construction machinery or earth-moving equipment, and multi-axle vehicles (with four to six axles), are likely to be charged a total toll of Rs 2,280.

This comprises Rs 1,265 payment at Baghpat EPE, and a toll of Rs 1,015 at Latifpur on the Saharanpur Bypass in Uttar Pradesh.

And then come oversized vehicles (with seven or more axles), which would pay a total fare of Rs 2,780 for the transit.

This includes a fare of Rs 1,545 at Baghpat and a toll of Rs 1,235 at Saharanpur.

Where to look for exact toll rates

While the toll collection has not officially started yet, these are tentative rates that the commuters are likely to be charged. . Readers should also check the official NHAI FASTag app or website for more precise information.