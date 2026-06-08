IT service firm, Dynacons Systems and Solutions has secured an order of over Rs 125 crore from the Central Bank of India for a project aimed at the expansion of private cloud. The order will also focus on building advanced AI infrastructure.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions: Order key details

The project which is domestic in nature aims at building larger and more advanced cloud and AI. It also includes the establishment of a containerization platform and servers based on the NVIDIA H200 Blackwells GPU.

The total order value exclusive of GST stands at Rs 125.88 crore, and will be executed within a period of five years. The company in its exchange filing clarified that there are no related-party transactions involved in the project.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions: Q4 Financial Performance

For the March quarter, the company reported a rise of 4% in its net profit at Rs 18.99 crore against Rs 18.20 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations surged 22% YoY at Rs 402.45 crore from Rs 328.90 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Its EBITDA for Q4FY26 was pegged at Rs 38.44 crore rising 26% on a yearly basis from Rs 30.58 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions: Share Price

Dynacon’s stock ended Monday’s trade at Rs 1,253, down nearly 3% from its previous close. Over the past one month its stock has declined by around 4%, while over the past six months its share price has surged by nearly 46%.

So far this year its stock has delivered a return of more than 23%.

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About Dynacons Systems

It is an Indian IT company which provides services like cloud computing, and end-to-end IT infrastructure, and system integration services. The company has partnered with government enterprises to help design and build IT infrastructure.

About Central Bank of India

It is an Indian public sector bank headquartered in Mumbai. It is a commercial bank which provides consumer and retail banking services. It also provides agricultural and MSME development schemes.