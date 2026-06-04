Defence and automotive major, Bharat Forge has announced the record date for the payment of its final dividend of Rs 6.50 per share. The shares will turn ex-date on Thursday, July 2 and the company will check its record books on Friday, July 3.

Here are all the details pertaining to the payout you should know:

Bharat Forge: Dividend payout details

The company has fixed the record date of Friday, July 3 for its dividend payout of Rs 6.50 per share of face value Rs 2 each, subject to shareholder approval. With the addition of this dividend, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 8.50 per share.

“To all Members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 03, 2026,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Under the Companies Act, 2013 eligible beneficiaries shall receive the said dividend 30 days before the date of declaration.

Bharat Forge: Q4 Financial Performance

For Q4FY26 the company posted a net profit of Rs 233.4 crore down 17% YoY from Rs 282 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the company’s bottomline fell by 14% Rs 277 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Bharat Forge’s March quarter consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,528 crore rising, over 17% YoY against Rs 3,852 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis its topline increased 4% from Rs 4,342 reported in the quarter ended December 2025.

Bharat Forge: Share Price

The company’s stock ended Thursday’s trade flat at Rs 1,931.50. Over the past one month the company’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 5%, while over the past six months its has climbed up by more than 38%.

So far this year the share price has increased by 32%.