Pharma giant Aurobindo Pharma has approved the share buyback of over 54 lakh shares, at a premium of over 6% from the company’s current share price. This aggregates to Rs 800 crore. The buyback will open on Thursday, April 23.

Aurobindo Pharma: Share Buyback details

The buyback has been approved at a price of Rs 1,475 per equity share, marking a premium of over 6% at the share’s current price. The company’s stock ended today’s trade at Rs 1,388.

According to the pharma company’s regulatory filing, the offer includes a buyback of 54,23,728 (Fifty Four Lakh Twenty Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty Eight only) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Re 1/- (Rupees One only) each.

The buyback is valued at an amount of Rs 800 crore, it added.

Aurobindo Pharma: Share Buyback key dates

The company had fixed April 17 as the record date for this buyback. The offer will open on Thursday, April 23, and bid for four days and close on Wednesday, April 29. The latter date has also been fixed as the last date of receipt of completed tender forms and other documents by the registrar.

While, Thursday, May 7 has been set as the last date for the completion of settlement of bids by the Clearing Corporation/ BSE.

The buyback comprises 3.93% and 2.62% of the aggregate total paid up share capital and free reserves (including securities premium) as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as at March 31, 2025, respectively, the company said in its filing.

Aurobindo Pharma: Share price

The company’s share ended Tuesday’s trade at Rs 1,388.1 up more than 1% from its previous close. Over the past five trading sessions, the company’s stock has delivered a return of over 2%. Over the past one month the stock has climbed by over 8%.

Looking at the longer time frame, the stock has climbed up 26% over the past six months, and since the past one year it has given a return of more than 15%. So far this year, Aurobindo Pharma’s share price has increased by over 16%.