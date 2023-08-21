scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Zomato, Battery Smart join hands to provide battery swapping access to delivery partners

Under the partnership, Zomato’s delivery partners can get access to Battery Smart’s existing network of over 800 swap stations across more than 30 cities, the company said in a statement.

Written by PTI
zomato
Zomato has committed to 100 per cent EV adoption by 2030 and joined Climate Group's EV100 campaign. (Reuters)

Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it has partnered with Battery Smart to provide battery-swapping access to its delivery partners on the latter’s network.

Under the partnership, Zomato’s delivery partners can get access to Battery Smart’s existing network of over 800 swap stations across more than 30 cities, the company said in a statement.

Battery Smart provides battery swapping networks for electric two and three-wheelers.

Also Read
Also Read

“This association with Battery Smart adds further momentum to our commitment as our delivery partners can now leverage a vast and accessible network of battery swapping stations,” Zomato COO, Food Ordering & Delivery Business, Rinshul Chandra said.

Zomato has committed to 100 per cent EV adoption by 2030 and joined Climate Group’s EV100 campaign, he added.

Battery Smart co-founder Pulkit Khurana said the association with Zomato empowers new and existing delivery partners to join the EV revolution.

Also Read

India’s food delivery market is predominantly run on two-wheelers, and there is a huge opportunity to electrify delivery fleets, save costs and foster sustainability, the statement said.

Battery Smart has a large network of battery swapping stations across Tier I, II, and III cities, which will enable Zomato’s delivery partners to serve green deliveries, it added. 

More Stories on
Zomato

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 14:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS