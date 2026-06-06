TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of TVS Paddock, an exclusive retail channel dedicated to its premium motorcycle portfolio, as it seeks to strengthen customer engagement and tap into the country’s fast-growing premium mobility segment.

In an exchange filing, the company said that TVS Paddock will offer immersive brand experiences, personalized services, and enhanced after-sales support for premium motorcycle customers.

“TVS Paddock is our strategic commitment to redefining premium ownership by bringing together innovation, personalization, and immersive engagement to build deeper customer connections. The future of premium motorcycling will be defined by the experiences, communities, and ecosystems we create around them,”, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said in an exchange filing.

Capitalizing on premium segment growth

India has emerged as one of the fastest-expanding premium mobility markets globally, fuelled by increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle preferences.

Modern premium buyers are looking beyond vehicles, seeking personalized experiences, opportunities for self-expression, a sense of community, and deeper engagement with brands.

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To cater to these evolving expectations, “TVS Motor has gone beyond the product to create exciting and engaging brand worlds through community, experiences, merchandise, accessories and multiple collaborations which will be a part of the journey at TVS Paddock,” it said.

The company said the new retail network has been designed by London-based retail design agency Checkland Kindlysides and aims to provide a seamless customer journey from the initial brand interaction to long-term ownership.

Launch timeline

The automaker said that TVS Paddock is scheduled to be launched in Q2 FY27 through an exclusive premium retail channel, designed to deliver a bespoke, elevated customer experience that reflects the brand’s heritage, craftsmanship, and premium positioning.

About TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company, part of TVS Venu, is a global manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers, c with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia. With over 100 years of legacy, TVS Motor Company has operations in about 90 countries worldwide.