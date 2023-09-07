TCS enters into £800 million strategic partnership with JLR to build future-ready digital services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the digital unit of JLR to transform, simplify, and help manage its digital estate, and build a new future-ready, strategic technology architecture that will support the latter’s ‘reimagine’ strategy.

TCS has been associated with JLR Digital for over a decade, helping the luxury automaker optimise as well as pursue its growth and innovation agenda. The new partnership, valued at £800 million over the next five years, builds on this relationship, expanding and deepening it further. TCS will leverage its contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, proprietary platforms, vast partner ecosystem and talent pool to help JLR enhance its digital capacity; transform, simplify, and manage its Digital estate; and build a new digital core that will support its business transformation.

As a part of the new partnership, TCS will deliver a broad range of services spanning application development & maintenance, enterprise infrastructure management, cloud migration, cybersecurity and data services. “Through synergies and economies of scale with suppliers, this partnership will deliver substantial savings for JLR over the next five years, unlocking free cash flow to reinvest into the future,” TCS said in a regulatory filing.

Outside of the new contract, TCS is partnering with JLR to help accelerate its vision of modern luxury client experience tailored to different markets globally. “We are pleased to be selected by JLR as their strategic partner to help manage and transform their Digital estate and build a new, future-ready digital core that will support their Reimagine strategy and electrification plans. This is a truly bi-modal partnership where the efficiencies from leaner operations will help fund the new digital core, while our contextual knowledge and expertise will de-risk and accelerate that transformation,” said Anupam Singhal, Business Group Head – Manufacturing, TCS.

Nigel Blenkinsop, Executive Director, Enterprise Performance & Quality, JLR said, “Building world class partnerships and maximising the benefits of being part of the Tata Group is a key part of our Reimagine strategy. Consistent with this, we are pleased to expand our long-term relationship with TCS to accelerate our digital transformation. Their breadth of capabilities and deep understanding of our business will further enhance our ability to transform and simplify our Digital estate at pace, ensuring we can deliver a modern luxury experience for our clients.”

TCS has operated in the UK for more than 45 years and works with over 200 of the nation’s best-known and most-loved businesses. The company is the leading supplier of software and IT services to the UK market, by revenue. It currently employs more than 23,000 people in the UK and Ireland.