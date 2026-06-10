A review of security and operational safeguards surrounding Elon Musk-led Starlink’s proposed satellite broadband launch in India could lead to a broader regulatory framework governing the country’s nascent satellite communications sector, potentially affecting the rollout plans of other operators awaiting commercial launch, sources said.

The development comes even as satellite broadband players, including Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite venture with SES, have secured key regulatory approvals and await final spectrum allocation and operating conditions before commencing commercial services.

According to official sources, discussions in the government have increasingly shifted from questions of market access and spectrum assignment to issues relating to operational control, lawful interception, emergency response protocols and oversight of satellite-based communications networks. The review involving Starlink India has brought those issues into sharper focus, sources said.

“Satellite communications is now being viewed as critical infrastructure rather than merely another telecom service,” officials said. “Once questions are raised around network control, security architecture and sovereign oversight for one operator, we need to examine whether a common framework is required across the sector,” officials said.

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The government has already prescribed a range of security-related conditions for satellite communication operators. However, officials said that whether additional safeguards are required as low-earth orbit satellite constellations become a larger part of communications infrastructure, needs to be examined.

Unlike terrestrial telecom networks, satellite broadband services rely on globally distributed space-based infrastructure, creating new regulatory questions around network management, data flows and emergency interventions. Officials said that these issues could influence the final contours of spectrum assignment and operating conditions for all satellite broadband providers.

The sector is currently awaiting the government’s decision on spectrum pricing and allocation. Industry executives said any move to establish a common security architecture for satellite networks could become an important component of the rollout process.

Starlink, which has secured a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence and authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), has maintained that it remains engaged with Indian authorities. Lauren Dreyer, vice-president, business operations at Starlink, said on Wednesday that the company was in active discussions with the government and had complied with the regulatory requirements necessary to begin operations.

Analysts said the implications extend beyond Starlink. Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio-SES and future entrants such as Amazon’s Project Kuiper would also be subject to any common operating and security standards adopted by the government.