Nearly one in three buyers is now a repeat customer for Audi India, underscoring the company’s growing reliance on loyalty-driven demand in the luxury car segment.

“With nearly one in three customers returning to the brand, loyalty continues to be a strong pillar of our growth strategy,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India.

The rising share of repeat customers comes at a time when the luxury car market remains concentrated among a few players. In CY25, Mercedes-Benz India retained leadership with 19,007 units, while BMW India followed with around 18,001 units in 2025. Audi sold 4,510 units, reflecting its smaller but steady presence.

With first-time buyer entry slowing due to rising costs, car brands are sharpening focus on retention and lifecycle value. Audi India is strengthening its ownership ecosystem through buyback programmes and other incentives to improve customer stickiness.

Importance of SUVs

Alongside loyalty, SUVs have become central to Audi India’s strategy, contributing nearly 60% of total volumes. This reflects a broader consumer shift towards vehicles that combine luxury with practicality and road presence.

“We continue to witness robust demand across our Q SUV line-up and our focus remains on leveraging this strength,” Dhillon said.

Models such as the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8 have been key drivers, mirroring an industry-wide trend where SUVs dominate luxury sales.

However, even as SUVs and repeat buyers support demand, rising prices are reshaping the entry funnel. Luxury car prices have increased by around 20% over the past five years due to higher input costs, technology upgrades, currency fluctuations and global supply disruptions.

This has directly impacted first-time buyers, especially those upgrading from the Rs 25-40 lakh segment. “This has had some impact on first-time buyer entry, particularly at the entry end of the luxury segment,” Dhillon said.

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As a result, more customers are turning to certified pre-owned vehicles as an accessible route into luxury ownership. The shift is significant as Audi now sells one pre-owned car for every new vehicle, making the used car business integral to its growth strategy.

At the same time, existing customers are increasingly opting for higher trims, bespoke features and personalised configurations, boosting realisations per vehicle. For Audi India, the strategy seems to be clear: as entry barriers rise, growth will hinge on deeper customer engagement, a strong SUV portfolio and a structured pathway from pre-owned to new car ownership.