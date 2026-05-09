Commodity trading platform Multi Commodity Exchange posted a massive 291% profit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 529 crore in Q4 FY26. Its profit in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 135 crore.

Further, the company reported a 205% YoY revenue growth during the quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 889 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a profit of Rs 291 crore in the same period a year ago.

MCX’s EBITDA increased by 271% to Rs 703 crores in the March quarter. The company’s PAT margins also improved to 57%, compared to 42% in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

MCX Q4 operational highlights

Bullion, metal, and energy remained the biggest growth drivers of MCX during the March quarter. A year-on-year ADT (F&O) growth for bullion stood at 496%, for metals at 116%, and for energy at 29%.

As for participation growth, the number of traded clients increased to 20.90 lakhs in FY26 from 13 lakhs in FY25. The company registered a healthy growth of new members, financial, and corporate institutions.

The company said that it successfully captured unexpected market surges and risks driven by macroeconomic events towards delivery, surveillance, compliance, risk management, and other operations.

“Going forward, our focus remains on sustainable growth, diversification of participation, products, further strengthening technology and risk frameworks, and continued enhancement of shareholder value”.Praveena Rai, Managing Director & CEO, MCX, said in a statement.

MCX share price

MCX’s stock closed at Rs 3,098 on Friday, about 1.8% higher in the intra-day trade. The company’s share price grew by 2.3% in the last 5 trading sessions.

In the last one year, MCX’s share price has jumped by 173%.

About MCX

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India is India’s leading Commodity Derivatives Exchange and the largest Commodity Options Exchange globally. Operational since 2003, MCX has a market share of over 98% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in the financial year 2025-26.