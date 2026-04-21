Maruti Suzuki India is preparing a mid-cycle update for its Brezza with a clear aim to strengthen the SUVs strong market position even as competition continues to intensify.

During FY25, the Brezza has continued to post steady volumes of over 15,000 units a month. Despite lacking turbocharged engines and high- power output configurations that rivals now aggressively promote, the SUV has retained its appeal through a focus on fuel efficiency, reliability and low cost of ownership.

This positioning aligns closely with prevailing market dynamics. The sub-four metre SUV segment accounted for over 30% of India’s passenger vehicle sales in 2025, making it the most competitive category. Petrol variants dominated with nearly 60% share, followed by CNG at over 19%, while diesel accounted for about 18%, according to JATO Dynamics.

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Brezza’s current powertrain strategy

The Brezza’s current powertrain strategy is centred on a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with a factory-fitted CNG option which fits squarely within this demand mix. While competitors offer turbo-petrol units, a large section of buyers continues to prioritise running costs and long-term dependability, areas where Maruti retains a strong edge.

However, the model faces structural constraints. The 1.5-litre petrol engine disqualifies it from lower GST brackets applicable to sub-1.2-litre petrol vehicles, resulting in a higher tax incidence and impacting pricing competitiveness in a value-sensitive segment.

Even so, disciplined pricing, high localisation and Maruti’s extensive sales and service network have helped sustain demand. Annual volumes have risen from around 1.2 lakh units to nearly 1.8 lakh units between FY23 and FY26.

The model is also gaining traction among younger buyers, with the share of customers under 35 increasing from 42% to 46% over the same period. According to JATO Dynamics, the Brezza held a 12.7% share of the segment in 2025, placing it among the top contenders, just behind Tata Motors’ Nexon.

To address emerging gaps, Maruti is expected to equip the updated Brezza, expected in the coming months, with features such as a larger touchscreen, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats and enhanced connected tech to bring it in line with segment benchmarks.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that the company is evaluating the introduction of a heavily localised 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, likely sourced from the Fronx, to improve performance credentials and potentially align with lower tax brackets. The existing 1.5-litre petrol and CNG options are expected to continue alongside. Sources also indicate that the CNG variant could adopt an underbody tank layout to improve boot space, enhancing practicality.