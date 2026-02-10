Larsen & Turbo (L&T) has secured a ‘significant’ contract worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore for the improvement of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street in Dubai, UAE.

Infrastructure giant L&T, in its BSE filing, said that its Transportation Infrastructure business vertical has won an order pertaining to Phase 1 of the road development initiative undertaken by the UAE authorities.

L&T to widen Emirates Road–Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road stretch

The scope of work includes upgrading the existing road corridor from Emirates Road (E611) to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). L&T will widen the current two-lane dual carriageway into a four-lane dual carriageway in each direction to increase road capacity and improve traffic movement.

The project will extend the corridor with a new four-lane dual carriageway along Latifa Bint Hamdan Street. The development will also include a dedicated interchange for U-turn movements, improving access to developments on both sides of the road.



The project is scheduled for completion within 36 months.

Larsen & Toubro Q3FY26

L&T in its Q3FY36 reported a 4.2% drop in consolidated profit at Rs 3,215 crore. The loss was primarily due to one-time provision for employee benefits related to new labour codes of Rs 1,191 crore.

However, the consolidated revenue from operations in Q3 rose by 10% to Rs 71,450 crore. The company said in its Q3 release that the revenue growth was driven by steady execution progress across the various businesses within the projects and manufacturing portfolio.

As of December 31, 2025, the Group’s consolidated order book reached Rs 7,33,161 crore — a 30% increase from December 2024 — with international orders making up 49% of the overall order book.

L&T share price

The share price of L&T gained nearly 1% in the intraday trade. The stock has gained 13.67% in past six months.