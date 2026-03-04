Infosys and Intel on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping enterprises move artificial intelligence initiatives from pilot stages to scaled production deployments.

The collaboration will combine Intel’s high-performance and energy-efficient compute platforms with Infosys Topaz, the IT major’s agentic AI services suite, to create open standards across the edge-to-cloud stack. The companies said the objective is to accelerate secure AI deployments and enable enterprises to integrate AI more deeply into core operations.

As part of the arrangement, the two firms will jointly design, develop, optimise and benchmark AI workloads across Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi AI accelerators and Intel AI PCs.

Focus on building right-sized ‘AI Architectures’

The partnership will focus on building “right-sized” AI architectures tailored to enterprise requirements, with an emphasis on production-ready and reliable outcomes across IT operations, developer productivity and automation-led workflows.

Enterprises adopting the joint solutions will be offered model management, data integration and performance monitoring capabilities, alongside built-in security features intended to support real-world AI use cases.

The companies said the platform will also support AI agents capable of accessing enterprise data, coordinating tasks and operating within defined governance frameworks.

What did Infosys CEO say?

“Our collaboration with Intel reflects Infosys’ commitment to embedding AI deeply and responsibly across enterprise operations. By bringing together Intel’s compute leadership and the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, we are enabling enterprises to unlock AI value at scale – securely, cost-effectively, and with clear business impact. This aims to help our clients institutionalize AI at the core of their operations and transform their AI journey,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

“Working closely with Infosys allows us to bring the power of Intel’s AI hardware ecosystem to enterprises globally. Together, we are delivering performance-optimized, energy-efficient, and open AI solutions that clients can deploy wherever their workloads reside – from data centers to the cloud to the edge,” Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, said.