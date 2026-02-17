Indian IT giant Infosys has today announced a strategic collaboration with AI firm Anthropic to build and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to enterprises across industries including telecom, financial services, manufacturing and software development. The partnership will start with the telecom segment, with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence being launched to build and deploy specialised AI agents.

The tie-up intends to refresh the evolving enterprise operating models for clients by combining deep industry expertise, frontier AI and engineering scale in a single approach.

The main focus will be on agentic AI which can handle tasks like processing claims, generating and testing code and managing compliance reviews.With Anthropic’s tools like Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will help build AI agents that can work in long, complex processes within enterprises.

Combining Infosys Topaz and Claude, clients can modernise legacy systems by accelerating migration and cutting down costs of updating aging infrastructure. In telecom, AI agents will help carriers modernise network operations, streamline customer lifecycle management and improve service delivery, while in financial services, the AI agents will work in risk management, automate compliance reporting and deliver more personalised customer interactions in support. Meanwhile, in the manufacturing and engineering segment, Claude will help accelerate product design and simulation, reducing R&D timelines and enabling engineers to test more iterations before production and in software development, teams will use Claude Code to write, debug and test code to move processes faster. Infosys has deployed Claude code within its Exponential Engineering initiative, to build internal expertise for client engagements.

“There’s a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry – and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge,” Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic said.

“Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organisations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible. From modernising financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realisation for global enterprises,” Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys stated in a statement released.



As Indian IT services race to participate in the AI transformation race, IT majors are partnering with AI-native firms. Just days ago, IT stocks were hammered after Anthropic released a plug-in for a new AI tool sparking fears of more disruption in the sector.