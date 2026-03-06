Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26. The company in its board meeting today approved an interim dividend of 20% with a face value of Rs 10 each.

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has declared the 2nd interim dividend of 20% i.e. Rs 2.00 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

What’s the record and payment date?

The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the second interim dividend is March 12.

The payment date for the eligible shareholders is on or before April 5.

ALSO READ India gets 30 day waiver to buy some Russian oil after US issues special license

Recently, all eyes are on Indian Oil and other domestic gas companies which are facing supply issues because of the Middle East conflict and blockade of Strait of Hormuz.

Indian Oil Corporation Q3FY26

Indian Oil Corporation’s net profit jumps four-fold to Rs 12,126 crore in Q3FY26, as gains in refining and marketing margins offset weakness in the petrochemicals segment.

Refining margins surged on low prices of crude oil, the raw material IOC uses to make fuels like petrol and diesel. Fuel sales also rose 5% in the quarter.

OC said it earned $8.41 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuels during Q3FY26 against a cross-refining margin of $3.69 per barrel.

The company, which sells domestic cooking gas at government-controlled rates, accounted for Rs 2,414.34 crore in subsidy receipts.

The government had, in October last year, approved a one-time compensation to cover losses IOC and other state-owned fuel retailers suffered on selling LPG at below market price. For IOC, Rs 14,486 crore of subsidy to be paid in 12 equal monthly instalments was approved, starting from November 2025.

ALSO READ GAIL, Indian Oil cut gas supply to industries as Qatar halts LNG production amid war crisis

Fuel sales rose to 26.015 million tonnes in Q3 from 24.78 million tonnes in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 2.16 lakh crore in Q3FY25.

Indian Oil Corporation share price

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) closed in red on Friday declining 1.69% in the intra-day trading session. In past one week the stock declined 10.1% amid Middle East tension.