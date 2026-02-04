Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL) secured an order in the range of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore from Hindalco Industries.

The state owned company in its BSE release said that the order win is for the execution of a 2 x 150 MW BTG package at its Aditya Aluminium plant in Lapanga, Sambalpur district.

The contract involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, installation, commissioning and performance acceptance testing of the BTG package. The scope also includes supply up to site, unloading, storage, erection and performance acceptance testing. Civil works have been excluded from the contract scope.

BHEL said a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard has been received from Aditya Aluminium, Hindalco Industries on Feburary 3.

About BHEL

Under Ministry of Heavy Industries, BHEL is one of India’s largest engineering and manufacturing enterprises in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems and services to players in power, transmission, transportation, renewables, water, defence & aerospace, oil & gas, among others.

BHEL share price

The Share price of BHEL hit an intraday high of 2.22% from the previous close. The stock has gained 13.11% in past six months.

Hindalco share price

The share price of Hindalco Industries hit an intraday high of 1.51%% from the previous close. The stock has gained 40% in past six months.