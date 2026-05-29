Defence PSU BEML posted a year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 179.82 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 287.55 crore reported in Q4FY25. The company’s revenue from operations rose 8.57% to its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,794.17 crore, compared with Rs 1,652.53 crore reported in Q4FY25.

BEML said it has recorded the highest ever closing order book position of 15,896 crores as on March 31.

The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per equity share and recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share for FY26.

BEML Q4FY26 highlights

On a sequential basis, the company’s profit saw a turnaround from a net loss of Rs 25.41 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q3FY26). Revenue also increased on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, rising 65.63%.

The company said EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 281.33 crore, while finance costs declined 16.43% year-on-year to Rs 45.39 crore.

BEML FY26 highlights

The company posted a record annual revenue of Rs 4,351 crore for FY26, up 8.16% from Rs 4,022 crore in the previous financial year. It also recorded its highest-ever value of production at Rs 4,239 crore, marking an 8.58% year-on-year increase.

The company sharply increased spending on expansion and innovation during the year. Capital expenditure rose to an all-time high of Rs 379 crore, including capital work-in-progress of Rs 191 crore.

Research and development investment surged 150% year-on-year to Rs 251 crore. R&D spending increased to 6.25% of revenue compared with 2.57% in the previous financial year.

The company also said the voluntary liquidation process of subsidiary Vignyan Industries is under progress.

BEML has also advanced Rs 7,449.49 lakh to the MAMC consortium formed with Coal India Ltd and Damodar Valley Corporation for acquisition of assets of Mining & Allied Machinery Corporation.

About BEML

BEML, is a defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. Established in 1964, the company manufactures products for key sectors including defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro. BEML operates manufacturing facilities across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolar Gold Fields and Palakkad, and supplies products such as metro coaches, defence vehicles, mining equipment and railway rolling stock. The Government of India holds a majority stake of around 54% in the company.

BEML share price

The share price of BEML declined 6.72% during the intraday trading session. The stock has fallen 7.52% so far this year.