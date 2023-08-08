scorecardresearch
ADF Foods Q1 net profit grows 93 per cent to Rs 14.7 crore

ADF Foods had reported a PAT of Rs 7.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Written by PTI
ADF Foods, financial results, Q1 results. industry news
Shares of the company settled 3.01 per cent lower at Rs 1,069.40 apiece on the BSE. (Image/Dr Vijay Malik)

FMCG company ADF Foods Ltd on Tuesday reported a 93 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 14.7 crore in the June quarter on account of higher revenues.

The company’s revenue from operations surged 15.7 per cent to Rs 112.4 crore from Rs 97.2 crore in the April-June period of FY23.

ADF Foods Chairman & Managing Director Bimal Thakkar said, “We have delivered yet another remarkable first quarter result posting higher revenues and improving our operational metrics year-on-year. We try to consistently introduce new delectables in our product portfolio since we serve a wide palate of global consumers.” The company will continue to expand its sales and distribution in India and abroad, he added.

On a business update, ADF Foods said its greenfield expansion plan for frozen food capacity is to be completed in the next 12-15 months.

Mumbai-based ADF Foods offers frozen foods, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook (RTC) items, including sauces, pickles, edible pastes and dips in over 50 markets.

Shares of the company settled 3.01 per cent lower at Rs 1,069.40 apiece on the BSE.

industry news

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 19:44 IST

