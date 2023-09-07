360 ONE launches global platform for offshore wealth and investment advisory, appoints Vikram Malhotra as co-founder & CEO

360 ONE, earlier known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, a wealth and alternatives-focused asset management group, on Thursday, announced the launch of its global platform – 360 ONE Global. “360 ONE Global will kickstart the business by developing a world-class product and service proposition for offshore wealth and investment advisory to complement the existing best-in-class wealth and investment advisory platform in the Indian onshore market and leveraging the group’s deep connection with the Global Indian diaspora in India and offshore markets,” the company said.

The group has roped in industry veteran Vikram Malhotra as the Co-Founder & CEO of 360 ONE Global. Vikram Malhotra brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as the Global Market Head for Global South Asia & Middle East at Bank of Singapore. With more than three decades of experience across prestigious institutions, including Barclays, UBS, and ABN AMRO, Vikram Malhotra has demonstrated his ability to build thriving businesses across diverse geographies including Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai and London.

The 360 ONE Global leadership team, led by Vikram Malhotra, comprises Arunabh Banerjee and Pankaj Nagrath, who have held leadership roles at Bank of Singapore and Barclays and will be stationed at key locations such as Singapore and Dubai.

Pankaj Nagrath was among the first to identify the Global India wealth opportunity, and build a market-leading channel and business around it at Bank of Singapore. Arunabh – an alumnus of IIM Lucknow – has worked for the last two decades in various global banks spanning multiple roles, including Corporate Banking, Credit and Private Banking

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE, said, “By creating a comprehensive advisory capability for global wealth and investments, we’re reshaping the offshore landscape for Indian wealth managers. Vikram is best placed to fulfill the global ambitions of 360 ONE with an unparalleled track record of building and managing highly regarded and market-leading Global NRI franchises multiple times.”

Vikram Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO, 360 ONE Global, said, “With a strong foundation in India, built over the last 15 years, 360 ONE is well poised to offer exceptional financial excellence to clients worldwide. Our collaborative approach and diverse capabilities position us to replicate 360 ONE’s remarkable success story on a global scale.”

“In its initial phase, 360 ONE Global will forge ahead with the development of a world-class product and service proposition for offshore wealth and investment advisory. Embracing an open architecture model, the firm is resolute in its mission to provide access to the finest products, services, and propositions available in offshore wealth and investment markets. Our ongoing plans encompass the expansion of teams across various disciplines, spanning product, investment, client coverage, and platform development,” Vikram Malhotra added.

360 ONE manages assets totalling approximately Rs 3,83,000 crores ($46.5 billion+).