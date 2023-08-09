Yamato Logistics India establishes three logistics centres

This is the first time Yamato Group to establish logistics centre in India. The three logistic centres are established in Manesar, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad which began operating from Jul 25, 2023.

In India, automobile manufacturing is one of the country’s major industries, and domestic and overseas manufacturers are increasing the production volume of completed vehicles and parts. In recent years, not only domestic sales but also exports to Africa, the Middle East, etc. have increased.

YLI, which was established in 2008, has provided in-house logistics services mainly for automobile manufacturers in India until now. By establishing logistics centers in areas near industrial zones, YLI is now ready to provide services such as just-in-time delivery of parts from domestic and overseas suppliers to production plants as well as domestic and international transport of parts.

Furthermore, it will effectively combine such services, propose solutions for optimizing the entire supply chain, including areas inside and outside India, and support customers’ businesses through efforts such as the reduction of total logistics costs, improvement of production efficiency, and reduction of the environmental burden.