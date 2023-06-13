Uber India’s EV biz lead Kapil Sharma joins Evera as COO

Evera, a leading electric vehicle cab aggregator and service provider in Delhi-NCR has appointed Kapil Sharma as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In his new role, Sharma will lead growth in operations for scale and will focus on supporting business partnerships, strategising process optimisation to drive profitability, and upholding operational efficiency.

He will build on Evera’s current processes to enable tech and employees to work in tandem. Prioritising growth of the company, his previous experiences will navigate app development and personnel training for an enhanced cab booking and cab ride experience.

Sharma comes with an experience of over 14 years across industries, including a focus in EV cab aggregator business, in the B2B and B2C segments. He has worked with Uber as Lead EV and Sustainability, India & South Asia. He has had stint with Shuttl and is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta and has forayed his entrepreneurial endeavours as well.

Nimish Trivedi, CEO, Evera said, “Expansion of micro-mobility while adhering to sustainability is a ripe area for EV Cab aggregator businesses to take up space, which further propelled Evera’s decision to secure experienced talent like Kapil Sharma. I look forward to working with him and have his expertise in the EV and sustainability industry will be instrumental in driving our growth and setting a new guiding compass in our business operations.”

Kapil Sharma said, “As per Vahan, more than 2.2 million commercial cars have been registered in India. This serves as a huge opportunity for converting fuel-powered transportation into zero-emission mobility on EVs. Evera’s mission of decarbonizing passenger mobility for businesses and individuals perfectly aligned with my passion and expertise. I look forward to working with all internal and external stakeholders to build a robust value chain, which, I believe, can help us position our services as a leader in the industry.”