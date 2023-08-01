scorecardresearch
Tata Power launches RFID-enabled cards for EV charging

The card offers convenience with its tap, charge, and go functionality

Written by PTI
Tata Power aims to leverage its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, which includes over 40,000 home chargers

Tata Power on Monday launched a radio-frequency identification card, which will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The card offers convenience with its tap, charge, and go functionality, the statement said.

With the launch of the card, Tata Power aims to leverage its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, which includes over 40,000 home chargers, more than 4,000 public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging points across the country, the company said in a statement.

The radio-frequency identification (RFID) card was launched by Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director (MD), Tata Power, along with Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

The card features a built-in chip that enables efficient, secure, and seamless initiation of charging sessions and payments, it said. In a recent announcement Tata Motors gets in collaboration with Tata Power to set up community charging facilities in residential areas.

Currently, Toyota’s hybrid portfolio consists of two cars – The Toyota Camry and a luxury MPV called the Toyota Vellfire, priced at Rs. 43.45 lakh and Rs. 90.80 lakh respectively. (Both prices, ex-showroom.)

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 11:56 IST

