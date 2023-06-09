Tata Motors Finance, Pasco Motors to introduce digital credit facility for CV servicing and maintenance

Tata Motors Finance, one of India’s leading NBFC pioneering in the vehicle finance industry, and Pasco Motors, a authorised dealer of Tata Motors in North India will introduce what they claim is an industry-first strategic partnership to offer a seamless digital credit line for an array of maintenance and servicing needs of commercial vehicles.

The development was jointly announced by Sanjay Passi, Chairman, Pasco Group and Samrat Gupta, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Finance.

This move will empower fleet owners, their ecosystem and commercial vehicle users to avail on-the-spot credit line through Tata Motors Finance’s Customer One app. This is exclusively available across all Pasco Motors service centres for vehicle repairs, spare part replacements, and AMC services.

Sanjay Passi said, “By integrating the credit line facility from Tata Motors Finance across our service centres, we aim to facilitate a seamless and hassle-free experience for our commercial vehicle customers, enabling them with quick and instant access to Opex finance.”

Samrat Gupta said, “Management of operating cash flows has emerged as a primary need for commercial vehicle fleet operators. In light of this, we have developed this facility to assist our key customers in managing their working capital efficiently, while addressing the upkeep and servicing requirements of their fleet through authorised workshops of Tata Motors. By leveraging our synergies with Pasco Motors, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering customer-centric credit solutions to all commercial vehicle operators. We will evaluate the success of this program, and progressively extend to our dealer partners and customers on all-India basis.”

The strategic partnership will leverage the extensive network of service centres of Pasco Motors, combined with the established market presence of Tata Motors Finance to provide exceptional, innovative, and convenient credit line solutions that address the evolving needs of commercial vehicle customers.

By leveraging this innovative solution, logistics players anticipate better financial control and a streamlined approach to optimise their operational resources.