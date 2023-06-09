Tata Motors Finance inks Rs 125 crore partnership with CJ Darcl Logistics

Tata Motors Finance has entered into a strategic partnership with CJ Darcl Logistics, a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, to extend Rs 125 crore limit for various facilities, including vehicle operating lease, invoice financing and fuel financing.

The operating lease facility will equip CJ Darcl Logistics with the necessary resources to strengthen its fleet capacity, enabling it to deploy Tata Motors Limited (TML) vehicles under its business, efficiently manage its fuel expenditure, streamline working capital, and meet the growing demand for its logistics service offerings.

Commenting on this expansionary development, Krishan Kumar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, CJ Darcl Logistics, said, “Our collaboration with Tata Motors Finance is a strategic move that will enable us to further strengthen our financials. We are confident that this partnership will create mutually beneficial opportunities and pave the way for long-term success.”

Samrat Gupta, MD & CEO of Tata Motors Finance, highlighted the significance of this collaboration while recognising its potential to make a positive impact. He said, “Our partnership with CJ Darcl Logistics is in line with our commitment to actively contribute to the growth narrative of key players in the logistics industry with innovative tailormade capex and opex financing solutions.”

He added, “Over the years, CJ Darcl Logistics has emerged as a formidable sectoral player, driven by exceptional leadership, robust fundamentals, and a well-defined mission and vision. Through our comprehensive credit package, we aim to empower CJ Darcl Logistics to deliver top-notch services to its customers and enable them in achieving their financial goals.”