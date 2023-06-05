scorecardresearch
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility flags off 100 Treo electric autorickshaw in Hyderabad

The Treo auto is India’s leading electric auto and LMM has sold more than 100,000 electric three-wheelers in the country and covered more than a billion kilometres on the Indian roads.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Updated:
Mahindra Treo

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) flagged off 100 Treo electric autos from Begumpet, Hyderabad.

The company says these electric three-wheelers on World Environment Day, propagated the message of pollution-free mobility. The Treo autos were flagged off by the Chief Guest Jayesh Ranjan, IAS – Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Govt. of Telangana; Sourabh Mishra, Head of Sales, Customer Care & Marketing, LMM, and Himanshu Aggarwal, Head of Sales & Exports, LMM.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility states that Telangana is one of the leading states in India in promoting electric vehicles and is building a sustainable ecosystem around it. Mahindra has committed to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana in phases and recently held a ground breaking ceremony for its Zaheerabad facility expansion.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 17:01 IST

Stock Market