Designing the future of supply chain with EVs

By: Shailesh Kumar, Founder of CABT Logistics, talks about the role of EVs in supply chain management

Logistics has become key to success across industries, and EVs are at the centre of this growth. Driving technological advancements, responsible energy consumption, and enhanced connectivity, EVs are the future of supply chain management.

Here’s how electric mobility is designing the future of the supply chain:

Advanced analytics and connectivity: Logistics is all about technological advancements today. Data is key to ensuring the agility and efficacy of the supply chain. The increased adoption of Electric vehicles begets better data accumulation with specific parameters such as traffic conditions, route optimisation, customer feedback, weather patterns, etc. that ultimately affect supply chain management. Automotive technology innovation in EVs with connectivity, shared mobility tracking, end-to-end visibility, real-time tracking, and real-time insights is helping streamline fleet management and ensure that all stakeholders, including the customer, are aware of the movement. EVs on a larger scale are making supply chains more advanced, responsive, and agile.

Cost-effective solutions: Cost-effective solutions are one of the many advantages of EVs. E-commerce and Q-commerce are the new norm. From essentials to non-essentials, including perishables like groceries, customers are now accustomed to rapid, convenient, doorstep deliveries. This increased demand has led to an increased requirement for 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler vehicles in the logistics industry. This increased demand, crunched timelines, and increased usage in first-mile, mid-mile, and last-mile deliveries have increased operational costs as well. With no restriction on the minimum order ticket now, supply chains need to cater to all orders, big or small.

This means that fleet operators and business owners need to maintain KPIs while keeping operations cost-effective. EVs are a huge help. For the same. EVs are redefining the cost structure of the entire supply chain. As opposed to volatile fuel prices, EVs offer a stable, economic solution for fleet deployment. This means increased profits. EVs reduce delivery costs by 40% as compared to internal combustion engine vehicles. This leads to increased ROI.

Clean approach: The transition of fleets to EVs is helping businesses reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. By using EVs for transportation in the supply chain, companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to mitigating climate change. With numerous vehicles plying the roads every day, it is important to cut back on carbon emissions and optimize energy consumption. EVs not only help combat climate change but also create opportunities for exciting partnerships with companies working towards technological advancements. Another advantage of adopting EVs in the supply chain is that it builds rapport with today’s aware, conscious customer.

Safer driving: Advanced tech-based tools such as traffic management, parking assistance systems, end-to-end visibility, driving behaviour, freight-sharing solutions, customer purchase pattern data accumulation, road conditions, etc. are possible with EVs in the supply chain. Embracing EVs in the supply chain allows companies to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. It provides an opportunity to explore and integrate emerging technologies related to electric mobility, such as autonomous driving, vehicle-to-grid integration, and predictive maintenance, which can further optimize supply chain operations.

Regulations and incentives: This regulatory environment is driving companies to electrify their fleets to comply with standards and take advantage of benefits such as tax incentives and grants. By embracing EVs, companies can position themselves to adapt to evolving regulations and access benefits.

This is the era of hyperlocal, same-day deliveries, and rapid deliveries for perishables. Therefore, EVs will be instrumental in optimising operations and driving growth and customer acquisition. Supply chain management with EVs is sustainable, scalable, and cost-efficient. This makes it the perfect framework on which the industry can build a futuristic supply chain.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.