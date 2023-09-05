Daimler India appoints Sreeram Venkateswaran as President and Chief Business Officer

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced that Sreeram Venkateswaran has been appointed as President and Chief Business Officer, Domestic Sales and Customer Service, effective August 29, 2023.

In his new role, Sreeram will spearhead BharatBenz in India. He will be responsible for driving domestic business growth, nurturing strategic partnerships, expanding the BharatBenz sales and service network, and strengthening the credibility of the brand BharatBenz and the BharatBenz product range amongst Indian customers. He will be overseeing go-to-market product strategies for BharatBenz and will be taking customer and dealer engagements to the next level.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “I am pleased to welcome Sreeram Venkateswaran back to Daimler India Commercial Vehicles as we are on the path to transform the BharatBenz brand. Sreeram will be responsible for growing our domestic truck and bus businesses. His proven passion for BharatBenz, his understanding of the brand since inception and his extensive experience in marketing, sales and customer service in the transportation industry makes him a worthy leader to take the brand and our domestic business to the next level.”

Also Read Swaraj unveils new range of 40 to 50 HP tractors

Previously, Sreeram was associated with Mahindra Logistics, Hero Cycles, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Eicher Motors. In the past, Sreeram worked with DICV for over 5 years. He was a key member of the team that created the ‘BharatBenz’ brand, in addition to defining product portfolios, charting out and setting up the sales and service network and developing a unique experience for customers in BharatBenz dealerships.

Commenting on his appointment, Sreeram Venkateswaran said, “Joining DICV after many years is a homecoming for me. I have been tracking the developments around BharatBenz over the years and I am pleased to take on the responsibility of growing the BharatBenz business in India, engaging with stakeholders and being ahead of the curve which BharatBenz is known for.”

Sreeram has extensive experience over 3 decades in Sales, Marketing and Brand Management in the Transportation Sector, which includes leading businesses and managing P&L. He served as Chief Executive Officer at MLL Express Services, Gurugram, prior to joining DICV in his current role.