Ather Energy partners BPCL to install EV chargers at fuel stations

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), a leading OMC has forged a strategic partnership with Ather Energy, to further strengthen and expand electric vehicle charging network.

Through this collaboration, Ather Energy will get access to BPCL’s network of over 21,000 fuel stations across the country, enabling the installation of Ather’s fast-charging Grid.

At present, the EV maker already has more than 1,400 chargers installed across 100 cities. By partnering BPCL it aims to accelerate the expansion of the Ather Grid, catering to the growing customer base of its electric scooters nationwide.

Collaborating to foster EV adoption

The EV maker says this collaboration will strengthen its coverage in metropolitan areas and facilitates the deployment of charging infrastructure along intercity routes with high usage. In its initial phase, Ather Energy has successfully installed 4 fast chargers at various locations in Delhi NCR. The company plans to scale up to over 100 fast chargers at BPCL locations across India by the end of the year.

BPCL aims of creating a network of 7,000 energy stations across India.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Our partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) builds the momentum even further to create a widespread, nationwide charging network. This collaboration will enable us to leverage BPCL’s extensive fuel station network, bringing our fast-charging Grid closer to our customers across the country.”

Rajiv Dutta, Head Retail North, BPCL said, “BPCL are constantly striving to align ourselves with the nation’s vision to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. We are steadily moving closer to our goal to converting 7,000 of our conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations which is part of a comprehensive decarbonisation strategy to support and prioritise sustainable initiatives. Electric 2-wheelers are leading EV adoption, a charging infrastructure at Retail Outlets would bring confidence and convenience to early EV adopters.”