US officials to ban Nvidia AI chip supply in some middle eastern countries

The new regulations can affect its A100 and H100 chips

Written by FE Digital Currency
US have asked Nvidia to cut down exports of AI chips
According to the latest quarterly report by Nvidia, regulators in the United States have asked Nvidia to cut down exports of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to “some Middle Eastern countries.”

With insights from a report released on August 28, 2023, the company mentioned that the new regulations can affect its A100 and H100 chips. It is expected to improve the speed of machine-learning tasks. However, Nvidia did not specify what countries in the Middle East will be impacted, Cointelegraph added.

According to reports by Reuters, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a direct competitor of Nvidia, was also given a letter by the US regulators. The letter is expected to include a request for a ban on high-level AI chip exports to some Middle Eastern countries.

Also Read
Sources reveal that the quarterly report from Nvidia includes that the new regulatory filing would not include an “immediate material impact” on its business. Furthermore, it will make up a “meaningful portion” of its revenue, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 11:30 IST

