United Kingdom announces its aim for the global AI summit

The event will primarily focus on risks created by AI

Written by FE Digital Currency
The United Kingdom is expected to have released its five “ambitions” for its global artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit on September 4, 2023. It is believed that this will focus on risks and policies to support the technology, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the global summit will take place from November 1, 2023, to November 2, 2023, and is anticipated to unite the thoughts of leaders from around the world. This is expected to include academics, politicians and major technology companies developing AI, in order to create a common understanding of how to regulate the technology. 

“The event will primarily focus on risks created or significantly exacerbated by the most powerful AI systems and the need for action. It will also focus on how safe AI development can be used for public good and overall quality of life improvement,” Cointelegraph explained.

Furthermore, the summit will be headed by  Jonathan Black and Matt Clifford, representatives for the AI Safety Summit, and Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister, UK, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 08:53 IST

