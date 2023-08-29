scorecardresearch
Tezos India collaborates with decentralised real-time communication network Huddle  

The collaboration can be able to prioritise privacy, security, and accessibility

Written by FE Digital Currency
Tezos India is a blockchain platform
Tezos India is a blockchain platform

According to an official release, Tezos India, a blockchain platform, announced its collaboration with Huddle, a P2P (peer-to-peer) video calling and messaging platform. The collaboration is believed to combine the innovative capabilities of both and create a decentralised communication experience.  

“The partnership between Tezos India and Huddle can be able to prioritises privacy, security, and accessibility,” Amanjot Malhotra, head of growth, Tezos India, explained.

The collaboration of Tezos and Huddle is expected to allow users to access Huddle01 using any Tezos wallet, enabling real-time and decentralised communication infrastructure. It is believed users can use token-gating, NFTs as profile pictures, and decentralised storage for meeting recordings on platforms like IPFS and Filecoin.  

Furthermore, Tezos India and Huddle expects  to upgrade communication technology,and include focus on privacy, decentralisation, and user empowerment, as per insights from the official release.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 15:30 IST

