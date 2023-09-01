scorecardresearch
OKX  to enter the Web3.0 market of India

OKX is expected to plan to scale up its wallet services

Written by FE Digital Currency
According to a CoinDesk report, OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange, is planning to enter the Indian market and recruit local employees in an effort to expand the possibilities of Web3.0 applications, stated Cointelegraph. 

The company is expected to plan to scale up its wallet services “exponentially” through entrance into India’s developer community. It is believed that Haider Rafique also mentioned that there are currently about 200,000 OKX Wallet users in India, which is equal to about 5% of India’s Web3.0 users.

Sources revealed that the company wasn’t planning on opening an office in India but might depend on local employees to lead its efforts in the country, Cointelegraph added.

“We’re trying to identify who’s who in the zoo and what is their contribution. There’s a large developer community. How do we help them? Build a relationship with them,” Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer, OKX , told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 16:35 IST

