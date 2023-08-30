Nigerian government asks global researchers to participate in its National AI project

Nigeria has requested scientists belonging to Nigerian culture, along with global experts who have collaborated with the Nigerian market, to join in development of its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) project, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Bosun Tijani, Nigerian minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, stated that National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has begun working on the National AI plan. From what it’s understood, this project aims to enable the Nigerian government to create new technological methods to address national concerns.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, the Nigerian government has emphasised on the need to recognise AI-based developments, altering production and service mechanisms and capability to ensure financial sustainability. Insights from a PricewaterhouseCoopers study mentioned that AI can create a global economy worth $15.7 trillion by 2030, with three trillion dollars directed towards productivity and $9.1 trillion from goods and services.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that a white paper, named “Co-creating a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Nigeria,” showed that a technique was utilised to point out AI analysts belonging to Nigerian culture, through worldwide AI publication information and machine learning applications.

