Government gets ready with data protection act rules

Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that the government has finalised the rules for implementing the newly enacted Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.The government is expected to notify the rules post the G20 summit scheduled to be held from September 8-10. The government will also do consultation with industry on the transition time to comply with the requirements of the new Act such as appointment of a consent manager, informing users about the existing data, new data collection consent forms, among others.



“We don’t want to put a timeframe by when the companies can comply with the DPDP Act. We certainly look at a transition as the shortest possible time required for a meaningful transition so there is no disruption,” Chandrasekhar mentioned regarding the sidelines of Digital India Dialogue at University of Delhi.

The Bill empowers citizens to intimate to all digital platforms to delete their past data.The act will minimise the power of Big Tech firms, which is largely a result of them sitting on huge amount of consumer data.

“We recognise that there is a move from our existing regime of data protection to a new, much stricter regime,” Chandrasekhar said, adding that it could take up to six months to comply with the transition. Last month, the President approved the Data Protection Bill after it was passed by the parliament.

