Google introduces privacy rules around kid-based YouTube content 

According to Cointelegraph, Google, the parent company of YouTube, replied to a report that suggested YouTube advertisers are transferring data from children viewing videos on the platform.
Sources revealed that on August 18, 2023, a day after the report surfaced, Google mentioned in a blog stating that “strict privacy standards around made for kids content,” are the content which is expected to be marked on YouTube created for children.
“We’ve invested a great deal of time and resources to protect kids on our platforms, especially when it comes to the ads they see,” Cointelegraph added.
It is expected that Google has launched a restriction worldwide for personalised ads and age-sensitive advertisement categories for its users under the age of 18 years. Furthermore, the post also explained that it will not allow third-party trackers on ads that appear on kids’ content, Cointelegraph concluded.
(With insights from Cointelegraph)