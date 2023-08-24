scorecardresearch
AMPTP advises AI-oriented measures for protesting Hollywood actors and writers

According to Cointelegraph, conditions mentioned in the proposal have highlighted that generative AI doesn’t fall under the writers’ section

On July 27, 2023, Netflix announced AI jobs having $900,000 worth salaries

On August 22, 2023, Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) unveiled attributes about its proposition for protesting writers and actors. The proposal has taken into account the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and data transparency in the entertainment sector, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, conditions mentioned in the proposal have highlighted that generative AI doesn’t fall under the writers’ section. From what it’s understood, the proposal has stated that generative AI-oriented details don’t impact compensation, rights and credit. It’s believed that a writer who reshapes a script would be paid in terms of originality.

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, a production company taking assistance from a writer for an AI-based script’s creation should reveal the script’s origin. Reportedly, context of the proposal was published on August 11, 2023, barring data around concerns raised by striking parties. Sources suggest that the proposal has focused on data transparency matters. 

“This increased transparency will enable the WGA to develop proposals to restructure the current SVOD residual regime in the future,” the AMPTP proposal recommended.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 11:06 IST

