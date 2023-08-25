scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

31% of respondents used AI-generated financial recommendations: Survey

According to Cointelegraph, Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards unveiled the poll’s results concerning 1,100 participants

Written by FE Digital Currency
It’s believed that AI applications have overtaken social media for all ages
It’s believed that AI applications have overtaken social media for all ages

Roughly one-third of United States’ investors would take into account artificial intelligence (AI)-oriented financial suggestions without cross-checking them, as per a survey, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on August 22, 2023, Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards unveiled the poll’s results concerning 1,100 results. From what it’s understood, around 31% of the participants resorted to AI for financial planning guidance, with 80% getting a certain satisfaction level from the event. It’s believed that aged respondents recorded higher satisfaction levels in comparison to individuals below 45 years of age.

Also Read

Based on Cointelegraph, the survey highlighted that generative AI applications have taken over social media around all ages. Reportedly, surveyed investors confirmed that about being comfortable utilising AI-backed financial tips without the data’s authentication, with regard to social media. 

Also Read

Moreover, the findings concluded that close to 52% of the participants showed desire to get AI-backed financial guidance in coming times.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 13:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS