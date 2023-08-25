31% of respondents used AI-generated financial recommendations: Survey

Roughly one-third of United States’ investors would take into account artificial intelligence (AI)-oriented financial suggestions without cross-checking them, as per a survey, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on August 22, 2023, Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards unveiled the poll’s results concerning 1,100 results. From what it’s understood, around 31% of the participants resorted to AI for financial planning guidance, with 80% getting a certain satisfaction level from the event. It’s believed that aged respondents recorded higher satisfaction levels in comparison to individuals below 45 years of age.

Based on Cointelegraph, the survey highlighted that generative AI applications have taken over social media around all ages. Reportedly, surveyed investors confirmed that about being comfortable utilising AI-backed financial tips without the data’s authentication, with regard to social media.

Moreover, the findings concluded that close to 52% of the participants showed desire to get AI-backed financial guidance in coming times.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

