Strengthening India-US Relations: Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit, US National Security Advisor to visit India

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s forthcoming state visit to the United States, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India, signaling the growing importance of bilateral ties between the two nations. Sullivan’s visit, scheduled to take place from June 13-14, will involve crucial meetings with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and other senior officials, laying the groundwork for significant defense deals and technological collaborations.

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US from June 21-24, it is anticipated that major defense agreements will be announced. Notably, these agreements may include the production of GE F-414 jet engines in India, the acquisition of Predator drones from General Atomics for the armed forces, advancements in space technology, semiconductors, and more. Such collaborations hold immense potential for strengthening India’s defense capabilities and boosting its technological prowess.

The timing of National Security Advisor Sullivan’s visit is of particular significance. As one of President Joe Biden’s key foreign policy strategists, Sullivan’s presence underscores the United States’ commitment to deepening ties with India. It follows the recent visit of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Delhi and the meetings held by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra with Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in the US. These engagements highlight the shared objectives of the two nations in terms of regional security and cooperation.

Sullivan’s discussions with Indian officials will focus on co-development plans under the new Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). Launched earlier this year during Doval’s meeting with Sullivan in the US, this initiative aims to foster technological partnerships between India and the United States. The talks will explore avenues for joint development and cooperation in areas of critical and emerging technologies, paving the way for cutting-edge advancements and mutual benefits.

The visit of Prime Minister Modi to the US takes place against the backdrop of significant geopolitical developments. These include the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, China’s expanding influence in the Indian Ocean Region, the protracted standoff between Indian and Chinese armed forces, and evolving dynamics in West Asia. The strategic significance of this visit lies in addressing these regional challenges and strengthening India’s position as a key partner for the United States.

As Washington DC works toward further enhancing ties with India, Sullivan’s visit emphasizes the United States’ commitment to fortifying military, industrial, and technological linkages with India. It reflects a shared vision of regional stability, security, and cooperation. The forthcoming state visit of Prime Minister Modi and the engagements between high-level officials of both nations signal a new chapter in the India-US relationship, reinforcing the foundation of a strong and enduring partnership.