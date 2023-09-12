Pioneering Research & Development for a thriving India: Rajnath Singh calls for R&D investment

Government on Tuesday urged domestic defence manufacturers to embrace a more robust approach to Research & Development (R&D).

In his keynote address, Rajnath Singh, the Minister of Defence, emphasized the necessity of such investment, recognizing that while R&D involves risk and may not always yield immediate results, it remains a fundamental element in a nation’s development.



India became the epicenter of discussions in the domestic defence manufacturing landscape as the Innovation Symposium 2023 unfolded. The symposium, a collaborative effort by the Northern Command of the Indian Army, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), and IIT, Jammu, brought together a diverse assembly of industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators from 31 countries on September 12, 2023.

Singh underscored India’s transitional phase, acknowledging that while adopting and transferring technology is vital, true progress comes from creating and patenting our innovations. This necessitates significant capital investment in R&D, even if it means reducing short-term profits for long-term gains.

The minister called upon industry partners to cultivate a culture that fosters R&D, leveraging the expertise of institutions like IITs, IIMs, and IISCs in tandem with the defence sector. He encouraged efforts to engage Indian engineers, scientists, and experts worldwide, who aspire to contribute to India’s growth. Singh also advocated for the recruitment of top managers, legal experts, and financial experts, both domestically and internationally, to cultivate an R&D-friendly culture.



Modernizing Work Culture for the 21st Century

Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of updating work culture and adopting contemporary HR standards. He highlighted that the quality of work should take precedence over the number of hours worked, focusing on intellect and innovation. He stressed the need to transition from a culture of superiors and inferiors to one that promotes collaboration and equality, including greater involvement of women in R&D.



Ownership and Management Distinction

The minister made a vital point about the distinction between ownership and management in Indian industrial units. While dynastic ownership may be justifiable, he cautioned against the potential negative impact of dynastic-level management on companies and their employees.



Quality Assurance and Vigilance Mechanisms

Rajnath Singh recommended that SIDM establish an independent body comprising scientists and industry experts to evaluate products produced by companies. He stressed the importance of internal quality evaluation to bolster credibility globally. Additionally, he urged the creation of an internal vigilance mechanism within SIDM to address potential corruption and favouritism cases, emphasizing the importance of reporting any wrongdoing affiliated with SIDM-affiliated companies.



Government Support for Domestic Industry

The minister outlined the government’s initiatives to support the domestic industry, including demand assurance and the transfer of technology policy of DRDO. The synergy between the government and domestic companies has resulted in record defence production and exports, aligning with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative. Singh expressed confidence that defence exports would soon reach new milestones.



North Tech Symposium 2023 Highlights

The North Tech Symposium, an annual event, this year took place at IIT, Jammu, attracting nearly 200 industry partners. It served as a platform for knowledge sharing, promoting contemporary technologies, and hardware solutions under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ banner.



During the event, Singh presented the SIDM Champion awards for 2023 to several industry partners, including Bharat Forge Limited, TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and IdeaForge Technology Limited.



The symposium featured an array of indigenous weapons and equipment, showcasing the collaborative efforts of the Northern Command, IIT Jammu, SIDM, and industry partners. It aimed to identify suitable technologies and products for future trials and induction in the Northern Command, fostering innovation in the domestic defence industry.