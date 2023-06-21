MoD’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ highlights path to enhanced efficiency and indigenous defense manufacturing

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recently organized a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ in New Delhi, where key departments, including the Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Department of Military Affairs (DMA), and Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), gathered to address critical issues and explore ways to enhance efficiency within their respective domains.

Department of Defence Production

The DDP sessions focused on brainstorming, experiential learning, and making systemic corrections within the indigenous aerospace and defense manufacturing sector. Stakeholders, including senior officials, defense public sector undertakings, industry leaders, quality assurance agencies, and academia, participated in the discussions. Five key themes were explored, such as increasing self-reliance, enhancing production and defense exports, strengthening the industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce, promoting a level playing field, and implementing quality reforms.

The open-house format encouraged interactive discussions, leading to optimism regarding the target of domestic defense production worth Rs 1,75,000 crore and defense exports of USD 5 billion by 2024-25.

Department of Defence

The DoD sessions aimed to address various challenges related to governance and ease of doing business within the department. Key themes included cyber security challenges, comprehensive national security approaches, performance audits, the Sainik School education system, and capacity building in defense acquisitions. Eminent subject matter experts from organizations such as the National Security Council Secretariat, Intelligence Bureau, DRDO, and the Comptroller and Auditor General’s office shared their insights. An open house session allowed participants to provide suggestions for enhancing organizational efficiency.

Department of Military Affairs

The DMA sessions centered around integrating and optimizing human resource aspects, training, operational issues, and modernization of the armed forces in the strategic domain. Discussions revolved around identifying and eliminating colonial practices and obsolete laws, while incorporating the country’s own ethos and practices in the functioning of the armed forces. The aim was to achieve greater synergy and capability augmentation.

Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare

The DESW discussions focused on leveraging SPARSH for better pension services and implementing welfare measures for veterans. Resettlement of veterans, improving employability, promoting entrepreneurship for micro enterprises, and enhancing health services were the key areas of concern. These discussions aimed to address the challenges faced by ex-servicemen and ensure their well-being.

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ organized by the Ministry of Defence served as a platform for in-depth discussions on critical issues faced by various departments. The event highlighted the need for enhanced efficiency, indigenization of defense manufacturing, and the overall welfare of defense personnel and veterans. The insights shared by subject matter experts and the recommendations put forth during the sessions will help shape future reforms and drive the growth of India’s defense sector towards a self-reliant and technologically advanced ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’