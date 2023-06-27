MoD initiates the procurement process for another set of  K-9 Vajra howitzers

The Indian Army has initiated a fresh batch of 155mm/ 52 calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer K9 Vajra-T. It is learnt that the repeat order is making progress under the procurement process.

The order is under evaluation which is the norm under the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

The Indian army is looking for 100 K9 Vajra-T, with a maximum range of 38 kilometres.

K-9 Vajra, a 155mm/52 Calibre howitzer, is a type of artillery gun that can fire shells at great elevation angles to hit targets far away.

K-9 Vajra which is based on South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace’s K-9 Thunder is jointly built by Indian defence entity L&T.

So far, L&T has already delivered 100 K-9 Vajra to the Indian army.

The joint development is based on the technology transfer which was performed through a series of tests under rigorous trials conducted by the Indian army.

The K9 VAJRA-T is capable of handling both Indian and NATO standard ammunition as it has demonstrated.

As the reports suggest, the new K9 Vajra-T will be upgraded for high-altitude areas for the long mountainous border with both Pakistan and China.

The K9 VAJRA can perform a variety of missions due to its capacity to fire a wide range of artillery ammunition, including high explosive, smoke, and illumination shells.