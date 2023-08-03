Indian Army’s new rule: Standard fatigues for all officers above Brigadier

Indian Army implements a standard uniform for Brigadier and above ranks.

High-ranking Indian Army officials will now have a standard uniform irrespective of their parent cadre and initial appointment. The Army announced the decision after detailed deliberations with all stakeholders and will affect all senior officers with the rank of Brigadier and above.

The decision was during the Army Commanders Conference.

The Indian Army has put in force a standard uniform for the rank of Brigadier and above such as Major General, Lieutenant-General and General, irrespective of an officer’s parent cadre and appointment.

According to the official, it has been implemented to maintain uniformity all across the Indian Army. There will be no change in the uniform worn by Colonels and officers below that rank.

The decision has been taken to bring cohesion and a common approach among the military leadership out of regimental boundaries. Flag-rank officers will not wear any lanyards and the rank badges, headgear shoes, and belts of senior officers will now be standardised.

The step is also in the direction of integrating the armed forces under the various theatre commands.

According to the official, it will also ensure a common identity for all the senior rank officers.