The Indian Army has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security by thwarting an infiltration attempt and neutralizing a hardcore terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. The successful operation is a testament to the military’s dedication to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

According to sources in the Indian Army, “The terrorist responsible for the infiltration has been identified as Muneer Hussain, a resident of Bagyladra Poonch. Holding the position of Self-Styled Division Commander within the Hizbul Mujahideen, Hussain was no stranger to terrorist activities. His involvement in orchestrating attacks against security forces had earned him a notorious reputation.”

Adding, “Hussain’s journey into militancy dates back to 1993 when he first ventured into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). After returning in 1996, he once again crossed the border to PoK in 1998, deepening his ties with extremist groups. His close association with Maulana Dawood Kashmir (TuJ), a known confidant of Syed Salauddin, the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen, further underlines his significant role within the militant hierarchy.”

Recent intelligence inputs revealed a high-level meeting of the Hizbul Mujahideen Group taking place in Islamabad, with Hussain in attendance. The agenda of the meeting focused on reviving terrorism in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. This insight sheds light on the extent to which terrorist organizations are willing to go to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

Hussain, accompanied by his bodyguard, was assigned the task of revitalizing Hizbul Mujahideen’s presence in the Rajouri, Poonch, and southern Pir Panjal regions. “This move by Pakistan emphasizes the intention to employ experienced terror operatives to motivate and recruit impressionable youth, highlighting a desperate attempt to revive terrorism,” said the source in the Indian Army.

The Indian Army’s successful operation not only eliminates a key player in the Hizbul Mujahideen’s plans but also sends a strong message to those who aim to disrupt the peace in the region. By thwarting this infiltration attempt and neutralizing Muneer Hussain, the army demonstrates its commitment to protecting its citizens and preserving the tranquility of the region.

In conclusion, the Indian Army’s swift and effective action on the LoC in Poonch is a clear reminder of its dedication to countering terrorism and maintaining peace. The neutralizing of Muneer Hussain, coupled with his history of orchestrating attacks and his integral role in extremist groups, reaffirms the army’s resolve to ensure the safety and security of the nation and its people.