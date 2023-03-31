India and Russia talks development of the Northern Sea Route

Opportunities for the development of cooperation with regard to the Northern Sea Route, trade and economic and investment cooperation in the Far East and Arctic topped the agenda of the meetings between Indian business community and Russian delegation in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The Russian delegation has representatives from Rosatom, Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, and VEB.RF at the `Russian Far East and the Arctic – study of new prospects and opportunities for bilateral cooperation’ . There was also a meeting with S Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, where the Indian transport and logistics companies participated.

Also read: Defence Ministry inks pact with BEL and Bharat Dynamics for over Rs 9,100 crore contracts

Connectivity

The focus of the meetings in both New Delhi and Mumbai was on the prospects of development of transport connections and logistics between India and Russia and also routes of the Northern Sea Route, Far Eastern Railway, Port Infrastructure and the Arctic.

The practical session according to an official statement issued by Rosatom was organized with the help of industry body CII in Mumbai where representatives of the logistics, fuel and energy industries of India participated.

Vladimir Panov, Special Representative for the Development of the Arctic, Rosatom, in his address to the attendees stated that 2022 witnessed major changes in the trajectory of the Northern Sea Route development and cargo flows will be redirected to Asia.

Also read: India set to export defence equipment worth Rs 40,000 crore by 2026, says Rajnath Singh

For a part of cargo going to and from the East, according to him the Northern Sea Route can become an alternative route. Adding, that Rosatom is ready to arrange the key components fast for the year-round operation of this route: the icebreaking support, operation of ports and the cargo fleet.

In his address he also highlighted various aspects of icebreaking support for safety, voyages, and environmental safety of shipping. And the present status and prospects for developing the infrastructure to ensure year round navigation along the Northern Sea Route.